The One Word That Guided Jon Favreau's Every Decision For Iron Man

Depending on how you feel in the age of way too much Marvel Cinematic Universe, 2008 was either the beginning of an important shift in cinema history or the cause of all our modern troubles. That's because it was the year the first MCU movie, "Iron Man," debuted and promptly changed Hollywood forever. Back then, Marvel Studios was an independent company on a mission to establish a shared on-screen universe that would turn its lesser-known heroes into the cultural icons they now are.

That mission kicked off with "Iron Man," which, thanks to some inspired casting that saw Robert Downey Jr. play Tony Stark/Iron Man (winning the role over Timothy Olyphant), proved to be a big hit. Downey was the perfect man for the job, bringing so much charisma to the part that it even radiated through that all-enveloping body armor. Downey's casting was arguably, as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige put it, "One of the greatest decisions in the history of Hollywood."

But it wasn't just RDJ that helped make "Iron Man" so popular. In fact, there was an even more important element to the film's success: Director Jon Favreau. The man responsible for 2003's "Elf" and 2005's "Zathura: A Space Adventure" perhaps didn't seem like the obvious choice to help launch the most successful superhero franchise in cinema history. But then, Downey, with his troubled past and apparent lack of movie star credibility, also didn't seem like the ideal choice. Both of these guys, however, proved they knew exactly what they were doing, and in Favreau's case demonstrated a knack for the small, more character-focused moments that the modern MCU is sorely lacking. And for him, it all came down to a whiteboard hanging in his office.