Why The Big Bang Theory Avoided Clarifying One Thing About Sheldon Cooper

Sheldon Cooper, the ostensible protagonist of "The Big Bang Theory" played by Jim Parsons, is definitely unique as far as sitcom leads go. Sure, he's surrounded by fellow eccentrics and nerds like Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) — and he's often challenged by the dynamic presented by the group's women Penny Hofstadter (Kaley Cuoco), Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch), and his eventual wife Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Still, a question has loomed for years about Sheldon: is he meant to be on the autism spectrum?

Sheldon is certainly neurodivergent; his brain quite clearly works differently than, say, Penny's or even Leonard's, and he does exhibit stereotypical symptoms of autism, as many have noted throughout the years. In fact, in Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," the journalist points out that, when the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" attended their first San Diego Comic-Con, Adam Savage — who hosted "Mythbusters" at the time — openly asked if Sheldon was diagnosed with [Autism Spectrum Disorder]. Parsons, as Radloff said, explained that he wasn't sure.

Though Chuck Lorre — who created "The Big Bang Theory" alongside Bill Prady — did originally intend to make Sheldon asexual, he's quite clear in Radloff's book that Sheldon was never actually supposed to be on the spectrum canonically. Why? It's complicated. "We did not want to put a label on Sheldon, because with that comes a responsibility of authenticity ... which should be respected," Lorre explained.

As Lorre explained, they chose not to formally diagnose Sheldon to give Parsons more room as an actor and, it seems, out of respect for the autistic community. "I think not having a label gave Jim a great deal of more freedom to play the part as he wanted to play it, as opposed to how we might have been pressured to do for a very-real syndrome that can be difficult," Lorre said to Radcloff.

Steve Molaro, who worked as a writer and executive producer on the series, agreed: "Sheldon was never diagnosed, and it was nice that he didn't have that label, because like anybody on the spectrum, they should be able to just be who they are." One important note here is that on "Young Sheldon," the first major spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory," the character doesn't receive an official diagnosis either, so this decision by Lorre and Molaro — who both worked on that series too — is canon.