Why Penny Was The Only Big Bang Theory Character Name-Dropped In Young Sheldon's Series Finale

In the series finale of "Young Sheldon" — the first major spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" that wonders "what if Sheldon, but young?" — we see the on-screen return of "old Sheldon" as played by original "Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons. We also hear about one of Sheldon's dearest friends, Penny Hofstadter, played on Chuck Lorre's massively popular CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," by Kaley Cuoco. Specifically, we learn that Penny babysits Sheldon and Amy's kids. (We also see the return of Mayim Bialik's Amy Farrah Fowler, Sheldon's wife, in the episode.)

Executive producer Steve Holland spoke to Variety after the episode aired to discuss why they chose to mention Penny over Sheldon's other friends from "The Big Bang Theory," including Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), or even Penny's husband (and Sheldon's best friend) Leonard Hofstadter, played by Johnny Galecki. "We didn't want to go with the whole cast," Holland explained. "And we also wanted to keep it on Sheldon and Amy and their kids' relationship, so it just seemed like a nice coda at the end. And the Sheldon-Penny relationship was always so strong on 'Big Bang,' it seemed like a nice way to do it."

Holland is right that the relationship between Sheldon and Penny is a total standout on "The Big Bang Theory" — in fact, it might be the best relationship on the entire series! — But he went on to say that the scene featuring an older Sheldon and Amy actually paid homage to "The Big Bang Theory" in another way ... which involved some original props.

