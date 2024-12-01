One Person Influenced Both Sheldon And Raj On The Big Bang Theory

If you're a fan of "The Big Bang Theory," you probably watch Chuck Lorre's sitcom and think that nobody could possibly act like any of the outlandishly nerdy characters in real life. Well, think again! According to Lorre himself and his co-creator Bill Prady, both Sheldon Cooper and Raj Koothrappali — two main characters played by Jim Parsons and Kunal Nayyar, respectively — were inspired by one guy Prady knew decades before he ever created the duo.

In a 2022 chat with Entertainment Weekly, interviewer Keith Langston asked how the show's creative team decided to give Raj "selective mutism," meaning that he can't talk around women because he's too intimidated. Apparently, this was a thing Prady actually witnessed. "Bill worked with a guy in the 1980s, a computer programmer, that was actually like that," Lorre said.

Prady confirmed that this was true, but that he also took inspiration from this mysterious, thankfully unnamed computer programmer for Parsons' character. "Yes, and that attribute actually belonged to the fellow who had most of Sheldon's attributes as well," Prady clarified. "Somehow, in our discussions, [the selective mutism] moved out of the Sheldon character and into Raj." (To be fair, the idea of Sheldon being quiet in nearly any situation feels absurd.)

"Yeah, we created two characters out of that one guy," Lorre added. So how close was this real-life example to Raj's on-screen selective mutism?