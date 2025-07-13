The Overlooked Anson Mount Western Series Star Trek Fans Need To Watch

"Strange New Worlds" is not only the best "Star Trek" show in decades, but it's also a series with one of the greatest heads of hair on TV thanks to Anson Mount. Above all else, "Strange New Worlds" understands the simple appeal of seeing characters in fun, diverse situations and, like the original "Star Trek," is constantly exploring different genres. The results have varied from a catchy musical episode that also served to provide some tremendous character introspection to a fun crossover with the characters from the animated "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

Thus, fans of "Strange New Worlds" know the appeal of exploring new worlds, unusual locations, and different types of storytelling, even with a relatively small ensemble. So, before they dive into the show's latest season, fans of Anson Mount's gloriously and unjustly handsome Captain Pike should check out another show he did, one that also understands the appeal of vast landscapes, introducing new worlds, putting its characters in strange and unfamiliar situations, and having a great head of hair — "Hell on Wheels."

The show premiered back in 2011 on AMC, right in the middle of the "Mad Men," "Breaking Bad," and "The Walking Dead" hype train. And though the series never caught as much cultural or critical acclaim as those three, it did manage to become popular enough to last for five seasons, serving as a precursor to the Western TV boom of the last decade.