The Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon Movie Fixed The One Issue The Director Had

The great thing about being able to retell your own story is that you can fix your previous mistakes. In the case of 2025's "How to Train Your Dragon," director Dean DeBlois was able to revisit his 2010 animated classic in live-action, improving not only characters like Hiccup (who's played by Mason Thames, the star of "The Black Phone") and Toothless but also certain plot points from the original film that never made sense to begin with.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his second go-around, DeBlois clarified how he could do damage control on a story that had remained untouched for 15 years. One particular example he brought up was a bit of a plot hole in the near-perfect original animated movie, in which the people of Berk deal with the fallout of Toothless bringing down the Red Death. As you may recall, the oversized Alpha swiftly turns the Vikings' ships to kindling after Stoick's (Gerard Butler) attack on the island housing the dragons' nest. However, the film never really clarifies how Stoick and the others make it back home after that.

"It also allowed for little moments that we could explain away, like how did all the Vikings get back to Berk at the end of the movie if the Red Death burned all of their ships?" DeBlois explained. "So, we could just address things in dialogue, and it was satisfying to check off a list of those little things, but also make room for missed opportunities." But besides the small details, there were bigger elements in DeBlois' beloved dragon tale that he was keen to tweak as well.