One How To Train Your Dragon Character Gets More To Do In The Live-Action Remake

One other character with a slight deviation is also one of the film's most important. Rival-turned-love-interest Astrid jumps through all the relevant hoops to line up with the animated iteration, thanks to the excellent performance from the perfectly cast Parker. However, there's a key moment in the film's final act where she gets more space to shine than in the 2010 film, thanks to some fitting decision-making from Hiccup.

In the 2010 version, the son of Berk's protector calls the shots before flying in to take on The Red Death (the alpha dragon) and rescue Toothless. However, in DeBlois' new version, he passes leadership duties to his romantic flame, Astrid, who gives the same orders that are dished out in the original. It's a small change, but an interesting choice that fortifies Astrid's place as equally heroic and headstrong as the person Hiccup is becoming, which makes their blooming relationship more understandable.

While it's one of the few barely noticeable alterations in a film that otherwise largely copies the original, it'll be interesting to see if DeBlois dares to venture further off the flightpath of the original trilogy when the live-action "How To Train Your Dragon 2" comes to theaters in 2027. By daring to invest a little bit more time with certain characters and explore their arcs in a deeper way, future installments could mix things up a little more than this remake did.

"How to Train Your Dragon" is in theaters now.