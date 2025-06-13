How To Train Your Dragon: Why The New Hiccup Actor Looks So Familiar

A new version of "How to Train Your Dragon" is hitting theaters this week, and with it comes a new Viking-in-the-making, Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III. Originally voiced by Jay Baruchel, Hiccup is the odd duck of the island of Berk, whose locals spend their days fending off dragons that try to take their sheep or rain fire on the home of these oafish inhabitants. For Dean DeBlois' second take on this story (he directed the original animated movie back in 2010, and also directed this live-action version), a brand new Hiccup has been tasked with taming the franchise's beloved poster pet, Toothless, and this time he's played by 17-year-old actor Mason Thames.

It's not just learning how to train dragons that's on Thames' to-do list, though. The film's frontman is testing the fires of one of what many argue is one of the greatest trilogies ever made (this fan included). Thankfully, just like every other cast member in this live-action iteration of the film, Thames is perfectly cast for the role and does an excellent job of playing Hiccup, making it clear that if DreamWorks adapts the entire trilogy on which this franchise is based, he'll be able to handle things. Honestly, though, it should come as no surprise, because after taking on disturbing a child killer with the help of dead kid ghosts in one of the most impressive horror films in recent years, taming dragons really shouldn't be that difficult.