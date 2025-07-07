Rachel McAdams & Cillian Murphy's Psychological Thriller Is A Netflix Hit 20 Years Later

In 2005, Cillian Murphy gave one of his best-known performances in "Batman Begins," playing Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan's reboot of the Batman franchise. But that wasn't the only villain he played that summer. In fact, some might even say it wasn't the best villain he played that summer. Released just two months after "Batman Begins" hit theaters, "Red Eye," an uncharacteristically cerebral thriller from horror icon Wes Craven, starred Murphy as a scheming and manipulative assassin.

In "Red Eye," Murphy plays Jackson Rippner (don't let that dissuade you from watching), a handsome stranger onboard a red eye flight to Miami that also happens to be hosting Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams), a hotel manager who's flying home following a funeral. The pair soon find themselves sitting together on the plane, which seems like the perfect charming rom-com meet cute. But things quickly take a turn when it's revealed that Jackson is part of a plot to assassinate the head of Homeland Security and needs Lisa to help him do it. In order to coerce the hotel manager into swapping the official's room number at her hotel, he's kidnapped Lisa's father (Brian Cox), prompting a cat-and-mouse game between the two that makes "Red Eye" a study, solid thriller from the late, great Craven.

The director might be best known for slashers such as "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Scream," but with "Red Eye" he switched gears somewhat, delivering a taut psychological thriller that, for many fans of the late horror maestro, is easily one of the best Wes Craven movies. Now, the Netflix generation has been given a chance to revisit, or perhaps experience for the first time, this under-appreciated gem — and it looks as though they're loving it.