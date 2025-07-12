15 Best Movies Like Gone Girl

In 2012, Gillian Flynn's novel "Gone Girl" took the literary world by storm. For the next decade, publishers described a certain brand of psychological thriller as "for fans of Gone Girl" so often that the phrase has now lost much of its meaning. David Fincher's 2014 film adaptation of the book spawned a similar phenomenon, inspiring a trend called the "Gone Girl Effect," i.e., stories of women behaving in an immoral or disturbing manner.

Suffice it to say, "Gone Girl" comparisons abound in both the literature and film marketing. Because these associations have become so common, it can be difficult to parse out which pieces of media are actually similar to "Gone Girl," and which are worth seeking out. We're here to cut through the noise. What follows is a thorough list of worthy films that have something in common with "Gone Girl," whether that be in style, story, or characters.