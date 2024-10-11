10 Years Later, One Of Cinema's Best Villains Deserves Her Spotlight

Content warning: This article discusses themes and subject matter that some readers may find triggering, including discussions of sexual assault and suicide.

Even though I knew about the midpoint twist in "Gone Girl" when I sat down in theaters to watch it 10 years ago — since I'd already read Gillian Flynn's book — I was still struck, at the moment, by the reveal that Amy Elliott Dunne (Rosamund Pike) carefully crafted her suspicious disappearance to screw over her husband Nick (Ben Affleck). The shot of Amy in sunglasses, her arm hastily bandaged and a burger in her free hand as she drives down the highway on the morning of July 5, turns the entire story up to that point on its head. It also makes one thing quite clear: Amy is one of the best and most terrifying villains in pop culture history, and she deserves recognition.

I do want to be clear: in no way should anyone hand it to Amy Elliott Dunne. The woman is a sociopath and a killer, and in the book, she's actually a little bit scarier (Flynn did adapt her own novel, which makes for a nice smooth transition, but in the book, Amy is horrible to men and women if they wrong her; the movie omits all but her male victims, which has the effect of making her into a sort of #MeToo nightmare). The reason that "Gone Girl" remains great 10 years later, though, is because Amy is one of the most fascinating and enthralling villains to ever appear on any sort of screen, big or small. She commits a wide variety of crimes, ruins everybody's life in the process, and then she ... basically wins the twisted game she created. By abandoning the idea that female leads need to ace some sort of purity or morality test, Flynn and director David Fincher deserve so much credit for creating a movie villain for the ages.