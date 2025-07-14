Watchmen Actor Matthew Goode Knows Exactly Why He Was Rejected For James Bond

Appearing on Josh Horowitz's "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast to talk about his role on Netflix's British crime series "Dept. Q," Goode revealed he had once been in the running to play James Bond after Brosnan finished his run. However, the "Watchmen" actor also admitted he never quite got to the audition stage, explaining, "I went in and met Barbara [Broccoli]. I didn't get to the audition."

Recalling his meeting with Broccoli and why he believes he was passed over for the role of Bond, Goode continued:

"She was like, 'So, what's your idea for Bond?' And I was like, 'My idea for Bond. We've gotta take it back to the books, you know? Really, we absolutely have to make this guy an alcoholic, a drug addict. He hates himself, he hates women. He hates a lot of people. He's in deep pain. He's brilliant at killing people.'"

Goode admitted his vision for Bond was "really dark" and claimed that "I think by the end of the interview, [Broccoli] was like, 'Mhmm. Next.'" While Goode's Bond may have skewed a little too close to an R-rating for Broccoli's approval, his pitch wasn't actually that far from where the property wound up. As Goode recalled, Craig was cast as Bond not too long after his meeting with Broccoli, and the "Casino Royale" star's take on Agent 007 proved to be markedly darker than any of the previous cinematic iterations of the character.