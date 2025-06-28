James Bond Director Denis Villeneuve Once Revealed His Favorite 007 Movie

Though the future of 007 has been a bit in flux over the past handful of years, we finally have a good sense of where the beloved British spy is headed next. It was confirmed earlier this year that Amazon has gained full creative control over the "James Bond" franchise. The company quickly set about putting a new Bond movie together, and it was only just revealed that none other than Denis Villeneuve ("Dune," "Sicario") won the job and will be helming the forthcoming reboot.

Villeneuve is one of the most respected filmmakers working today and beat out some other big names for the job. While his commitments to "Dune 3" means "James Bond 26" will have to wait a little bit, Amazon clearly believes it's worth waiting for. So, what's Villeneuve's history with the "James Bond" film series? Does he have any personal favorite movies?

"I'm a major Bond fan," Villeneuve said in a 2021 interview with BBC Radio 1. "There's nothing like a good James Bond to cheer you up." The filmmaker was then asked if he had any favorite entries in the franchise. Like many of us, it turns out that he's a huge fan of Daniel Craig's turn as the MI6 spy, particularly in "Casino Royale." Here's what he had to say about it: