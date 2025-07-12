A Scream Actor Lost A Role In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Ulrich did not disclose which role he was auditioning for, which is unfortunate because I for one would love to know. Would he have starred as one of the gods, or would he have been a mere mortal? We already know who'll be playing the main roles — Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope — but "The Odyssey" has a massive cast of crazy characters, some of whom stop by for a single scene and then disappear. The possibilities for Ulrich are endless.

Given that my main experience with Ulrich is his role as Billy Loomis, the role for him here that comes to mind is someone like Antinous, one of the devious suitors who keeps hitting on Penelope despite her clearly not being into it. There are a lot of mischievous suitors in "The Odyssey," all of whom serve to make the reader care more about Odysseus' quest to return home. Antinous is the cruelest and most arrogant of them, and it's easy to see Ulrich do this sort of threatening character justice. Some might say Ulrich is too old to play a suitor, given that their arrogance codes them as young men in the source material, but Ulrich's Antinous being older than the others would help distinguish him as the worst of them. Antinous is someone who should know better than to behave this, and an older actor playing him could really underline that point.

But perhaps Ulrich is no longer interested in the sort of bad boy roles he's most famous for playing. In that case he might've been aiming for a role like Poseidon, the god of the sea who gets revenge on Odysseus by delaying his return home for literal years. Or maybe Ulrich could've played someone like Zeus, who isn't out to get Odysseus but who nevertheless intervenes in his journey from time to time. Honestly, the possibilities are endless; I'm sure Christopher Nolan had good reasons for going with a different actor, but it is a shame that we'll never see what Ulrich would've brought to the film.