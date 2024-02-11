An Accidental Stabbing In Scream Had Skeet Ulrich Experiencing Very Real Pain

A generally accepted truth amongst filmmakers is that making a horror movie is typically a light-hearted affair behind the scenes, given all the gore and traumatic mayhem happening while cameras are rolling. While that may be true, there's no doubt that making horror happen in front of those cameras requires a lot of blood, sweat and tears — and not always of the special-effects variety. Some of those substances can end up being very real, even unintentionally so.

Star Skeet Ulrich, director Wes Craven, and the rest of the cast and crew of 1996's "Scream" discovered this the hard way during the filming of one of the climactic scenes of the movie. When Ulrich's character, Billy Loomis (one half of the murderous duo known as Ghostface) is stabbed twice with an umbrella wielded by his girlfriend and the film's Final Girl, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), one of the stabbings didn't quite hit the proper mark, and exacerbated an old wound Ulrich had, resulting in a scream of pain that was more real than reel.

In a fashion befitting John Travolta's sound technician from Brian De Palma's "Blow Out," Craven decided to keep the moment and the scream of pain in the final cut of the movie, resulting in the character's defeat feeling that much more truthful, and thereby better setting up the movie's punchline to the moment that shortly follows.