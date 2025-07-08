The Shawshank Redemption Director's Canceled Stephen King Movie Sounds Amazing

Frank Darabont is responsible for directing three of the best Stephen King film adaptations ever released: 1994's "The Shawshank Redemption," 1999's "The Green Mile," and 2007's "The Mist." All three of these movies were so well-made (and so well-received) that you'd think he'd just keep making King films for the rest of his career. Tragically, that hasn't been the case, and ever since "The Mist," he's largely stayed out of the movie business altogether.

But while he's yet to return to the Stephen King universe following "The Mist," he did once have plans to make an adaptation of King's 1979 novel "The Long Walk," itself an arguably darker King story than any of the previous ones Darabont has adapted. As he explained to UGO in 2008:

"Somewhere down the line, I'll be [directing] 'The Long Walk,' which is another Stephen King piece [published under his pseudonym, Richard Bachman]. And when I make that, that'll be even lower budget than 'The Mist' was. It'll be weird, existential, and very contained, like the story. A bit more of an arthouse film than anything."

His plans to adapt "The Long Walk" never panned out, however, and the story is now being brought to the big screen by Francis Lawrence (of "The Hunger Games" fame) instead. We don't exactly know what went wrong with Darabont's plans, but we know it was hardly the only disappointment he's had to deal with. Not only did his departure as the creator and showrunner of "The Walking Dead" come about under pretty bleak circumstances, but his other big dream (to turn "Fahrenheit 451" into a movie) was apparently crushed by Hollywood too.