Jurassic World Rebirth Remakes The Best Jurassic Park Sequel

This article contains spoilers for "Jurassic World Rebirth."

We're all familiar with the famous Ian Malcolm quote about being so preoccupied about whether someone could do something that they don't stop to think about whether or not they should. That hypothesis can be applied to all manner of IP-driven filmmaking with franchises that have stretched beyond their expiration dates, but it's especially prescient with "Jurassic Park." Universal has been chasing the high of Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking sci-fi adventure ever since it gave audiences the best glimpse of cinematic dinosaurs they'd ever seen. It's easy to understand why they would see it as a hot property to build an empire around. The film was not just a box office juggernaut, but it fundamentally changed how movies are made in terms of computer-generated imagery. That's a high bar to clear.

Over thirty years later, we're on the seventh installment in the "Jurassic" pantheon with "Jurassic World Rebirth," which also happens to be a reboot of sorts following the creatively disastrous "Dominion." The last one was handed one of the series' best ideas on a silver platter, and wasted it with a bloated and incredibly stupid legacy sequel that makes you feel sad for everyone involved, but it made a billion dollars, so the dinosaurs get to live to see another day.

"Rebirth" initially felt like a welcome reprieve from the "World" movies, opting to go back to basics and keep the dinosaurs contained to a single island. With Gareth Edwards directing on 35mm film stock in outdoor locations, along with bringing back David Koepp, all signs pointed to this being a step in the right direction. "Rebirth," sadly, further illustrated why this series needs to go extinct. /Film's Jeremy Mathai at least had some kinder words for the action sequences in his review, but I don't really have any patience left for these movies.

In addition to a terrible sense of pacing, a thinly written batch of human characters, and a colossal waste of the mutant dinosaur premise, "Rebirth" comes across as reheated leftovers. There's no soul to any of its prospects, moving full steam ahead with little to make it feel meaningful or — better yet — fun. The central plot of retrieving dino blood samples that may contain the cure to heart disease comes with its own set of problems, but at least the film features some semblance of momentum. It all comes to a grinding halt, however, when it has to share the film with the Delgado family, who end up getting stranded on the dreaded Ile Saint-Hubert (it's essentially Site C). Together, they must find a way to survive an island of dinosaurs until they can get themselves to safety. If that sounds familiar, that's because it pulls from the best "Jurassic Park" sequel.