The Biggest Problem With The First Jurassic World Movie Still Lingers In Rebirth

Life finds a way ... and so do spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from "Jurassic World Rebirth."

No matter what twists and turns the "Jurassic" franchise takes with each sequel, the box office success of these movies proves one thing: People love them some dinosaurs. The original "Jurassic Park" helped usher in the era of big-budget blockbusters, and although there was hardly any natural setup for future sequels, we got them anyway. The two that followed in the immediate aftermath did well enough to convince studio bean counters of the property's staying power, but it was truly "Jurassic World" and the trilogy it kickstarted that brought the franchise back from the brink of extinction. These glossy, exorbitant, and thoroughly modern sequels felt like Steven Spielberg's classic on steroids, updated for less patient audiences that simply wouldn't accept waiting around for nearly an hour before all the dino rampaging finally began. That's clearly because nothing in the intervening 30 years dulled our collective obsession with giant reptiles trying to eat us. We just love us some dinos, folks.

So, why does "Jurassic World Rebirth" try to pretend as if we don't? In its very first scene, desensitized New Yorkers look upon a massive, long-necked sauropod escaped from a nearby zoo ... and treat it as if it were no more wondrous or headline-making than a construction zone causing even more traffic on their daily commute. To be fair, this isn't something invented for this sequel. Arguably the most eye-roll-inducing aspect introduced early on in the 2015 "Jurassic World" is the notion that the general public has somehow tired of dinosaurs walking among us. The supposed declining interest in the fully-functioning (though extremely well-attended) titular park, the lack of a "wow" factor with the preexisting attractions, and dissatisfied corporate shareholders are all used to justify the creation of the comically exaggerated Indominus rex — the mutant dinosaur meant to represent the metatextual problems with expensive, four-quadrant crowd-pleasers.

"Rebirth" picks up on this dubious thread, and, to nobody's surprise, it falls just as flat as it did 10 years ago. Tellingly, however, the sequel drops this pretense almost immediately and gets right back to depicting characters with jaws literally dropped at the sight of these magnificent beasts. It's as if even this movie can't fathom a world where we've become that cynical — and, frankly, neither can we.