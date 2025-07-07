Jurassic World Rebirth Ruins A Great Dinosaur For The Sake Of Accuracy

The following post contains spoilers for "Jurassic World Rebirth."

Say what you will about the flaws of "Jurassic Park III," but 24 years after its initial release, it remains a more than worthy sequel and a fantastic creature feature — just ask Sam Neill. At just 93 minutes, this is a lean, mean monster movie that goes straight for the fun stuff and wastes no time. (Sure, the velociraptor dream sequence is goofy, but it also makes sense in context!)

Most importantly, this is the movie that embraces its Ray Harryhausen influences and lets the dinosaurs fight in big, entertaining fashion. Granted, there are still thrilling set pieces of dinosaurs chasing and killing humans — the pteranodon sequence remains a highlight of the franchise — but it's the fight between a T-rex and a spinosaurus that elevates this movie to a new level. From the moment we first see the spinosaurus burst from the jungle and clash with a plane, it establishes itself as a major new menace in the franchise. This is not just a hungry dinosaur doing what dinosaurs do. The spinosaurus doesn't simply attack the dumb humans who dare get near it, but instead, it relentlessly hunts the Kirby family and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) across Isla Sorna for days on end for seemingly no reason.

Indeed, the best shot of "Jurassic Park" is a simple one: After Grant and Eric (Trevor Morgan) finally reunite with Eric's parents thanks to Eric tracking the sound of his dad's phone ringtone, they realize that the phone had been missing for a whole day. It's at that moment that the phone rings again, and we realize this was all a ruse to gather the humans together in one place where they can easily be devoured by the film's villainous mastermind: the spinosaurus. The T-rex may be the literal symbol of the franchise, and the velociraptor may be the most vicious dinosaur, but the spinosaurus is, without a doubt, the single most evil dinosaur in the entire franchise.

This makes the spinosaurus' appearance in "Jurassic World Rebirth" the biggest disappointment in what is already a rather lackluster movie, where it gets an ugly redesign that ruins what was one of the best dinosaurs around.