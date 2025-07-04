Jurassic World Rebirth Completely Wastes Its Coolest New Idea

This article contains spoilers for "Jurassic World Rebirth."

Plenty of filmmakers have been able to leave their unique stamp on all number of movie monsters, but few have held as much of a stronghold on a singular creature than Steven Spielberg with dinosaurs. 1993's "Jurassic Park" built upon the previous incarnations of these prehistoric beasts in films like Harry O. Hoyt's "The Lost World," "King Kong" and "One Million Years B.C" by way of technological wizardry we're still attempting to recapture. The mix of practical effects and innovative leaps in computer-generated imagery helped establish a world in which dinosaurs were these beautiful, terrifying, and, most importantly, tangible creatures. It was as if Stan Winston, Phil Tippett and the talented folks at ILM plucked these extinct forces of nature from out of time.

As far as Universal was concerned, they essentially held claim to the definitive screen dinosaurs that every one of its successors would be compared against. "Jurassic Park" probably should have been a one-off, but leaving that much money and potential on the table is too alluring to pass up. The best you could hope for in terms of sequel ideas is finding similar ways to highlight these magnificent dino creations against creative stories and characters. Each subsequent "Jurassic" installment shows how everyone seemed to have learned the wrong lessons from Spielberg's seismic blockbuster.

Every "Jurassic" film finds itself more concerned with presenting a bigger, badder batch of prehistoric creatures that just about everything else gets lost in the shuffle. By the time we get to the "Jurassic World" rebrand, there's this tired sentiment of people not being as interested in dinosaurs as they used to be. At this point, the "Jurassic" series is so far removed from the singular magic of Spielberg that it's virtually unrecognizable. It's a collection of monster movies now, and that's fine. "Jurassic Park III" is the best sequel because it drops the pretense of trying to recapture the Spielberg magic of the original and commits to being a 90 minute creature feature.

Gareth Edward's "Jurassic World Rebirth" finds itself in an interesting position where it wants to return to the simple thrills of the original film, while still luring general audiences in with a good hook. In this case, the dinosaurs on this island aren't just more of the same, but rather, the rejects left behind by the now defunct InGen corporation. The previous "Jurassic World" movies, to some degree, have already shown us a glimpse of this practice with genetically altered hybrids like the Indominus Rex and the Indoraptor. In "Rebirth," however, these aren't just gene splices gone wrong, but mutant creations that are considered the worst of the worst. If the "Jurassic" series is going to keep lumbering on, they might as well get weird and freaky with the dinosaurs, but this latest entry somehow manages to fall flat on that front too.