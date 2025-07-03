Why Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Was Removed From The F1 Movie
Brad Pitt's "F1" (aka "F1: The Movie") recently hit theaters and has generated a great deal of buzz in the early going. Much of that has to do with its thrilling depiction of Formula 1 racing, thanks to the lens of "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski. "F1," as a result, was a big hit for Apple at the box office out of the gate. Unfortunately, though, one cast member who originally had a bigger role in the movie wound up having her screen time chopped down to almost nothing.
Simone Ashley, who many people will know as Kate Sharma from "Bridgerton" season 2, was originally set to star alongside Pitt, Javier Bardem, and Damson Idris in the racing blockbuster. However, her role was essentially cut from the movie, though she does briefly appear in a scene with no lines. So, what happened? In an interview with People, Kosinski explained that it all came down to refining the footage in the editing room:
"It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make [it] into the final cut. But Simone, she's an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again."
"I have a very small part, but I'm grateful to be in that movie," Ashley previously said while speaking to Elle. "I got to experience many Grands Prix. I don't think I'll ever do anything like that again."
Simone Ashley seems to have no hard feelings about F1
It's not as though Kosinski is being heartless or that this is out of the ordinary. Actors are removed from movies all of the time during the editing process. In fact, several actors were cut from Marvel's "Captain America: Brave New World" just earlier this year. There are countless other examples as well. It's just the nature of the beast, particularly when it concerns big-budget, blockbuster filmmaking. Lower-budget movies tend to have less footage to work with so it's less frequent, though it can still happen.
As it is, "F1" is two hours and 35 minutes long. Something had to give. In any event, Ashley doesn't seem to have any hard feelings about the whole situation. She even attended the film's premiere in London and had some very nice things to say about it. Taking to Instagram, Ashley expressed joy in reuniting with the cast and crew, all while encouraging people to go see the movie:
"It was a joy to reunite with the cast and crew, and to celebrate — I couldn't have been prouder watching everyone shine on screen and on the carpet, all while wearing my couture Balmain gown that made me feel just as radiant. I've come away with friendships and memories I'll treasure forever. Go see this movie! — it's a must see ride and speed like you've never seen before!"
Ashley's career still seems to be a very good place, disappointing as this may be. Earlier this year, her rom-com "Picture This" became a streaming hit on Prime Video. She's also set to return to "Bridgerton" next year and has the psychological thriller "This Tempting Madness" in the can awaiting release.
"F1" is in theaters now.