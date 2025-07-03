Why Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Was Removed From The F1 Movie

Brad Pitt's "F1" (aka "F1: The Movie") recently hit theaters and has generated a great deal of buzz in the early going. Much of that has to do with its thrilling depiction of Formula 1 racing, thanks to the lens of "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski. "F1," as a result, was a big hit for Apple at the box office out of the gate. Unfortunately, though, one cast member who originally had a bigger role in the movie wound up having her screen time chopped down to almost nothing.

Simone Ashley, who many people will know as Kate Sharma from "Bridgerton" season 2, was originally set to star alongside Pitt, Javier Bardem, and Damson Idris in the racing blockbuster. However, her role was essentially cut from the movie, though she does briefly appear in a scene with no lines. So, what happened? In an interview with People, Kosinski explained that it all came down to refining the footage in the editing room:

"It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make [it] into the final cut. But Simone, she's an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again."

"I have a very small part, but I'm grateful to be in that movie," Ashley previously said while speaking to Elle. "I got to experience many Grands Prix. I don't think I'll ever do anything like that again."