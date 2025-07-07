This Episode Of It's Always Sunny Was Inspired By Jaws And An Infamous Horror Novel

The gang on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" love riffing on popular culture, both onscreen as their characters and in the episodes themselves. From the bonkers Bruce Willis-inspired antics of the season 3 episode "The Gang Gets Held Hostage" to a way less classy take on the classic noir "The Postman Always Rings Twice" that involves a whole lot of diarrhea poisoning, elements of pop culture have been riffed on throughout the long-running series. There's one episode, however, that almost feels like a pop culture Easter egg hunt, and that's the glorious "The Gang Goes to a Water Park" from season 12.

"The Gang Goes to a Water Park" has it all — a great nod to Steven Spielberg's seminal feature film "Jaws," references to one of the most infamous horror novels of the 21st century, an extended riff on an oft-forgotten Nicolas Cage movie, cameos from some very famous TV showrunners, and even a joke referencing one of the internet's oldest memes. Seriously, it's like a pop culture smorgasbord with a little something for everyone, and it also happens to be a ridiculously funny episode in its own right. Sure, it gets a little dark, with Frank (Danny DeVito) getting horribly injured on a dry water slide and a child possibly drowning when Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Mac (Rob McElhenney) push him down a slide face-first, but this is "It's Always Sunny," so that's honestly to be expected, right?