The Season 12 Scene In It's Always Sunny That Was Too Risky For Danny DeVito

Here's the thing about Olson doing her own stunts: compared to DeVito, who is in his 70s, she's a relatively young person. She's also impressively clumsy and even injured herself so badly on the "Sunny" set (not even doing a stunt!) that she had exposed bone, so she's likely to end up injured either way. On the other hand, DeVito is a little less accident-prone, but Scizak wanted a stunt double for "The Gang Goes to a Waterpark," in which Frank (DeVito) slides down a massive "Thundergun" waterslide ... sans water. While Scizak chose to have a stunt double do the scene, which ends with Frank getting severe friction burns that rip open his back, he did share that DeVito was still an excellent physical comedian, saying that "Danny's ability to do the physical comedy is pretty amazing. I think if we asked him to, he would have done it."

Maybe Scizak was being a little extra cautious because DeVito had nearly drowned while filming the season finale just one season prior in "The Gang Goes to Hell." In the episode, the gang ends up locked in the brig of a cruise ship when it turns over and the room slowly fills with water. Eventually, they end up with only a few inches of air and decide to go down as a gang, sinking to the bottom together. The only problem? DeVito doesn't sink very well and they had to use weights to help him, which led to a real issue when he tried to swim back to the surface.