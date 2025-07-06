Why Rudy Pankow's JJ Maybank Left Netflix's Outer Banks
Netflix hits come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. They can be true crime thrillers, high-concept dramas, or some of the most popular reality TV programming around. But, one specific recurs in the most beloved shows, though: big swings on their way out, or rather around the time Netflix tells them it's time to wrap things up. In the case of "The Outer Banks," having Rudy Pankow's JJ Maybank die at the end of season 4 definitely qualifies as one of the aforementioned "big swings." "The Outer Banks'" series creators laid out why the decision was made, and they chose to kill off one of their most popular characters to elicit a visceral reaction. It worked, as evidenced by the fan outcry such a high-profile death was bound to produce.
Over the course of four seasons, "The Outer Banks" fans had grown to find Pankow's character, JJ Maybank, as one of the most likable members of the entire ensemble, and that his death just twists the knife. Maybank was the beating heart of the "The Outer Banks'" Pogues, the "downtrodden" kids from the south side of Kildare Island, North Carolina. They constantly feuded with The Kooks, who as you might imagine, are from the other side of the tracks. Maybank was nothing short of crucial in our protagonists' search for a big score that will bring them a brighter future than their lowly beginnings earlier in the series.
Pankow's dramatic exit was a wild twist for"The Outer Banks" fans, but the creative team behind the Netflix hit knew that JJ Maybank wouldn't be around to see the end of this journey. John Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke made the fateful decision with once they knew that season 5 would be their last. There are zero hard feelings between Pankow and the creators because of the decision, and he was informed ahead of time along with the rest of the cast. A bunch of really fun, touching videos from the actors "saying goodbye" to their friend after the episodes hit Netflix made fans more emotional. "The Outer Banks" is primed for a dynamite season 5 and Maybank's noble sacrifice is a big reason why, but it was still a gamble to even float the idea of a beloved character and ascending actor biting the dust in such crushing fashion (looking at you Eddie Munson).
Rudy Pankow's JJ Maybank left Netflix's Outer Banks because the creators needed a shocking end to season 4
To catch you up, JJ Maybank is put into an impossible situation when he and the Pogues go to find the Blue Crown, a treasure with some serious implications for the rest of the series. Mercenaries intercept Maybank and his love interest Kiara as they're trying to get away with the Blue Crown. In a moment of nobility, the boy surrenders the Blue Crown in exchange for Kiara's safety, and unfortunately for our hero, he's ruthlessly stabbed in the back despite honoring his side of the deal. It's gut-wrenching for the people watching at home, and the creators know that.
"The Outer Banks" team, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, and Jonas Pate, told TUDUM that this shocking moment was always in the works. "It was a really hard decision because he's such a great piece of the ensemble," Josh Pate argued. "It sets the stage for an epic fifth and final season. We're planning a story of redemption, and a season that embodies the friendship that JJ had come to represent ... JJ's death was a hard but necessary piece of the architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do. And Rudy's a great friend of ours."
The Outer Banks outlived a lot of long-running Netflix shows and that means something drastic had to happen
Netflix fans are well-aware of the meta-narrative surrounding the streamer at this point, mainly that the vast majority of original content is destined for about two seasons at most before being unceremoniously canceled. But, for a few lucky shows, like "The Outer Banks," there is life beyond a season 2 finale. In order to keep audiences hooked, there has to be something to keep them coming back, and dangling the carrot of unresolved drama like a surprise death fits that bill. Unfortunately for viewers, the types of shocking developments in television that really spur that visceral reaction are often surprise betrayals and deaths, which make up some of the most iconic moments from the last 30 years of the TV landscape. You can think of countless examples of double-crosses, abrupt ends, and alliances that flip entire series with the airing of a single episode (and then you can get past "Lost" and into some other TV.)
As it stands today, "The Outer Banks" creative team owes Rudy Pankow a debt of gratitude, with so much of the show's success linked to his performance and enthusiasm for the material. Now, their Netflix series will get to go out on a high note, instead of being unresolved like so many of the best programs that have passed through viewers' watchlists. "OBX" fans love a good mystery, and don't mind being subjected to a little bit of suspense for good measure. While it might not be the most original narrative tactic in the book, killing off fan-favorite characters still gets the job done, and Rudy Pankow, darkly, gave up his most-known role to help his friends in a time of need, and what's more like JJ than that?