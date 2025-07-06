Why Rudy Pankow's JJ Maybank Left Netflix's Outer Banks

Netflix hits come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. They can be true crime thrillers, high-concept dramas, or some of the most popular reality TV programming around. But, one specific recurs in the most beloved shows, though: big swings on their way out, or rather around the time Netflix tells them it's time to wrap things up. In the case of "The Outer Banks," having Rudy Pankow's JJ Maybank die at the end of season 4 definitely qualifies as one of the aforementioned "big swings." "The Outer Banks'" series creators laid out why the decision was made, and they chose to kill off one of their most popular characters to elicit a visceral reaction. It worked, as evidenced by the fan outcry such a high-profile death was bound to produce.

Over the course of four seasons, "The Outer Banks" fans had grown to find Pankow's character, JJ Maybank, as one of the most likable members of the entire ensemble, and that his death just twists the knife. Maybank was the beating heart of the "The Outer Banks'" Pogues, the "downtrodden" kids from the south side of Kildare Island, North Carolina. They constantly feuded with The Kooks, who as you might imagine, are from the other side of the tracks. Maybank was nothing short of crucial in our protagonists' search for a big score that will bring them a brighter future than their lowly beginnings earlier in the series.

Pankow's dramatic exit was a wild twist for"The Outer Banks" fans, but the creative team behind the Netflix hit knew that JJ Maybank wouldn't be around to see the end of this journey. John Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke made the fateful decision with once they knew that season 5 would be their last. There are zero hard feelings between Pankow and the creators because of the decision, and he was informed ahead of time along with the rest of the cast. A bunch of really fun, touching videos from the actors "saying goodbye" to their friend after the episodes hit Netflix made fans more emotional. "The Outer Banks" is primed for a dynamite season 5 and Maybank's noble sacrifice is a big reason why, but it was still a gamble to even float the idea of a beloved character and ascending actor biting the dust in such crushing fashion (looking at you Eddie Munson).