Does Sarah Cameron Die In Outer Banks?

"Outer Banks" season 1 ended with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah seemingly plunging to their death in the ocean. So that's Sarah's first brush with death that needs to be addressed. We quickly learn in season 2 that both John B. and Sarah survived so that they could seek the gold, which is in the Bahamas.

Season 2 kicks off with a bang, pretty literally. John B. and Sarah have a good line on the gold, but Ward (Charles Eston) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) also have their eyes on the treasure. Amidst the fighting, Rafe shoots Sarah. Indeed, he shoots his own sister. Drama! After the shooting, the Pogues lose out on the gold, but, more importantly, it falls to John B to try and save Sarah's life by taking her to a somewhat shady doctor.

Madelyn Cline, who viewers may also recognize from "Glass Onion," is one of the key players in the show. So, killing her off didn't seem likely. However, in the aftermath of the gunshot, it very much seemed like that's where the show was headed. Sarah actually flatlined on the doctor's table, meaning yes, she did die, at least for a little bit. But the show had other plans, meaning she didn't stay dead for long.

John B's utter refusal to accept her death led to him performing CPR on her until she somewhat miraculously came back to life. Put very simply, Sarah died for a short while before being brought back to life. So yes, she died, but she didn't stay dead for very long at all. Is it the most realistic revival in a TV show? Probably not. Either way, Sarah lived to treasure hunt for another day, making it all the way through the series thus far. Cline will see it through to the end, as she'll be coming back for season 5 as well.