Does Sarah Cameron Die In Outer Banks?

Netflix has amassed a truly massive library of hit TV shows at this point. While that list includes oft-cited favorites such as "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game," there is nothing in the streamer's library quite like the teen-focused series "Outer Banks." Part mystery, part drama, part adventure, it's captivated viewers somewhat quietly for four seasons now, with a fifth and final season on the way. Though not usually thought of amongst Netflix's most successful shows, it has proved to be quite popular.
"Outer Banks" centers on a group of realistic, sometimes foolish teens known as the Pogues in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. There exists a divide between the Pogues and the Kooks, the name given to wealthy seasonal residents. A hurricane kills the power for the summer season and it sets off a chain of events that sets the show in motion. First and foremost, the Pogues wind up in a hunt for a legendary treasure.
Treasure hunting is often a perilous business. With that, the characters have found themselves in danger more than a few times. Such is the case with Sarah Cameron, played by Madelyn Cline in the series. As a key member of the Pogues, she has had a few brushes with danger – and even death- during the show's run. But did Sarah actually die in "Outer Banks?" Yes and no. Please allow us to explain.
Sarah technically dies in Outer Banks season 2 - but not for long
"Outer Banks" season 1 ended with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah seemingly plunging to their death in the ocean. So that's Sarah's first brush with death that needs to be addressed. We quickly learn in season 2 that both John B. and Sarah survived so that they could seek the gold, which is in the Bahamas.
Season 2 kicks off with a bang, pretty literally. John B. and Sarah have a good line on the gold, but Ward (Charles Eston) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) also have their eyes on the treasure. Amidst the fighting, Rafe shoots Sarah. Indeed, he shoots his own sister. Drama! After the shooting, the Pogues lose out on the gold, but, more importantly, it falls to John B to try and save Sarah's life by taking her to a somewhat shady doctor.
Madelyn Cline, who viewers may also recognize from "Glass Onion," is one of the key players in the show. So, killing her off didn't seem likely. However, in the aftermath of the gunshot, it very much seemed like that's where the show was headed. Sarah actually flatlined on the doctor's table, meaning yes, she did die, at least for a little bit. But the show had other plans, meaning she didn't stay dead for long.
John B's utter refusal to accept her death led to him performing CPR on her until she somewhat miraculously came back to life. Put very simply, Sarah died for a short while before being brought back to life. So yes, she died, but she didn't stay dead for very long at all. Is it the most realistic revival in a TV show? Probably not. Either way, Sarah lived to treasure hunt for another day, making it all the way through the series thus far. Cline will see it through to the end, as she'll be coming back for season 5 as well.
Sarah has had several brushes with death in Outer Banks
What's notable is that Sarah's gunshot wound in season 2 wasn't the only time she had a brush with death in "Outer Banks." Sarah and John B, played by Chase Stokes, who viewers may also recognize from "Uglies," have had their fair share of peril through four seasons of the series. As mentioned, John B. and Sarah fell into the ocean at the end of season 1, seemingly to their doom. Yet, they lived on so that Sarah could be shot and briefly die at the beginning of season 2.
That wasn't even Sarah's only brush with death in season 2 either, as Rafe also tries to drown her in a later episode. In season 3, Sarah experiences a horrible tragedy when she is almost killed by Carlos Singh, with her father stepping in to save her by sacrificing himself. Then, in season 4, she falls into the ocean and JJ fails to save her, with Sarah seemingly dying once again only to miraculously survive.
To say that it's been a treacherous journey for Sarah Cameron would be a dramatic understatement. In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cline reflected on her journey as Sarah and how proud she is after everything she's gone through.
"How I felt by the season's end was proud because Sarah has gone through so much and she's come out so strong. She's learned so much about herself in such a short amount of time at such a young age, and she's very, very badass. She's finally out of the bubble wrap, and it's what she always wanted."
