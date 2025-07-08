How To Watch Tom Hardy's Venom Movies In Order

Sony's Spider-Man Universe (previously known as the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUMC) is arguably the most bizarre movie franchise experiment since the Dark Universe, an experiment full of baffling choices that failed spectacularly. These are movies that form a cinematic universe revolving entirely around Spider-Man, featuring many of his most popular villains and even a few allies, all without actually featuring the web-slinger — though we do get an origin story of sorts for Peter Parker in "Madame Web."

The one good thing to come out of this bad experiment was the "Venom" movies starring Tom Hardy. At the very least, these movies knew not to take themselves very seriously, with "Zombieland" director Ruben Fleischer setting the tone with the first "Venom" and Andy Serkis pushing it further in the sequel to becoming a hilarious, campy, and very queer franchise featuring an unhinged performance by Hardy, and one of the best romances in a superhero movie in Eddie and Venom.

It's a wild trilogy of movies, often bad, sometimes wildly good, always with at least some unhinged side character (Woody Harrelson's wig, anyone?), and a set of movies that deserve to be watched. Since the "Venom" movies skip a traditional numeric sequence, there is a small chance you might be confused as to where to start. If for reason that's you, you'd want to watch the trilogy in release order (which is the same as canonical chronological order, the best and only way to watch these movies). So if you want to watch the "Venom" movies in order from the start, follow this order:

"Venom" (2018)

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" (2021)

"Venom: The Last Dance" (2024)

Keep reading for a breakdown of the franchise and why this is the best way of experiencing the "Venom" movies.