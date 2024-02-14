Madame Web Teases A Strange Spider-Man Reboot ... Maybe? Kind Of? Sort Of?

This article contains spoilers for "Madame Web."

While Miles Morales is thriving with an Oscar-winning film and an Oscar-nominated sequel, Peter Parker's future in film is uncertain. After the end of Tom Holland's trilogy, the partnership between Marvel and Sony has been nebulous. Sure, there was that "Morbius" post-credits scene, but things have been very quiet when it comes to the future of Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

It doesn't help that, in the time since "No Way Home," Sony has been making moves in their own universe, from the upcoming "Kraven the Hunter," hopes of another go at "Sinister Six," and even a live-action Miles Morales movie. All of this indicates that Sony wants a big spidey-future that does not depend on Marvel Studios. This includes "Madame Web," the latest movie that seems like it should involve Spider-Man, yet doesn't. The movie focuses on a different spider-powered hero with the very spider-like ability to see the future — you know, just like spiders do. In "Madame Web," Cassie Web has to protect three teenage girls — who will one day get spider powers of their own — from a sadistic supervillain. It's like something out of "Gotham," except not nearly as fun, and we don't even see a young Peter Parker here, or do we?

Though unseen, Peter Parker is actually a big part of the film. This poses the question, is "Madame Web" secretly a Spider-Man reboot prequel? Well, kind of.