Did Sony Just Promise A Live-Action Miles Morales Movie Is Coming?

For years, fans have been wondering if Miles Morales would make his way into live-action. But if producer Amy Pascal is to be believed, that wait may soon be over.

While speaking with Variety during the red carpet premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" in Los Angeles last night, Pascal — who has produced all of the Tom Holland "Spider-Man" films, the two "Venom" movies, and the two "Spider-Verse" films – said there are even more Spider-projects on the way.

When Variety's interviewer apparently asked if a live-action Miles Morales movie is in the works, she confirmed it is, saying, "You'll see all of it. It's all happening."

That's great news — if it's actually true. It would certainly make financial sense for Sony to double down on its Spider-properties and mine that IP for as much as it possibly can, especially given how popular Miles has become in the wake of these animated films. But I can't help but wonder if the quote from Pascal was more broadly referencing a bunch of different Spider-Man-related movies in the works, and not specifically one about Miles. Since Variety didn't provide enough context about what was asked or anything else Pascal may have said, I think it's fair to be just a bit skeptical until we learn more. But in the meantime, there were a couple of other notable things said on the red carpet about the future of the Spider-Man franchise — including the (inevitable) return of Tom Holland.