Did Sony Just Promise A Live-Action Miles Morales Movie Is Coming?
For years, fans have been wondering if Miles Morales would make his way into live-action. But if producer Amy Pascal is to be believed, that wait may soon be over.
While speaking with Variety during the red carpet premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" in Los Angeles last night, Pascal — who has produced all of the Tom Holland "Spider-Man" films, the two "Venom" movies, and the two "Spider-Verse" films – said there are even more Spider-projects on the way.
When Variety's interviewer apparently asked if a live-action Miles Morales movie is in the works, she confirmed it is, saying, "You'll see all of it. It's all happening."
That's great news — if it's actually true. It would certainly make financial sense for Sony to double down on its Spider-properties and mine that IP for as much as it possibly can, especially given how popular Miles has become in the wake of these animated films. But I can't help but wonder if the quote from Pascal was more broadly referencing a bunch of different Spider-Man-related movies in the works, and not specifically one about Miles. Since Variety didn't provide enough context about what was asked or anything else Pascal may have said, I think it's fair to be just a bit skeptical until we learn more. But in the meantime, there were a couple of other notable things said on the red carpet about the future of the Spider-Man franchise — including the (inevitable) return of Tom Holland.
Spider-Woman and more Tom Holland films
Producer Avi Arad reportedly told Variety that fans will see a live-action "Spider-Woman" film "sooner than you expect." In 2020, Olivia Wilde was reported to be directing a live-action movie about Spider-Woman, and Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige may or may not be involved in making the movie. Soon after that report came out, Wilde indicated she couldn't even confirm the film would be about Spider-Woman at all. If it is, though, it's possible she could be putting her own spin on the Jessica Drew iteration of the character, who is voiced in "Across the Spider-Verse" by Issa Rae. All in all, the news that we might get a "Spider-Woman" movie soon is not surprising, given how long Wilde has been developing it.
And finally, Pascal also confirmed what everybody has known since the second the credits rolled on "Spider-Man: No Way Home": Sony is not done making Spider-Man movies about Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker. "Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are," the producer promised. "We're in the process, but the writers' strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."
Bizarre phrasing aside (it's the AMPTP that needs to "get themselves together" and address the writers' concerns so the industry can function in a healthy way), the idea that Sony wants to stay in the Tom Holland business is a no-brainer. He's been the face of three hugely successful Spider-films for them (plus an "Uncharted" movie that performed very well despite being middling at best), and "No Way Home" ended with a perfect set-up for Sony to launch straight into making more standalone, small-scale Spider-Man stories with Holland's webslinger.
