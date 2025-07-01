Squid Game Season 3's Alternate Gi-Hun Ending (And Why It Changed)

While fans certainly wanted Gi-Hun to survive the games in one piece, Dong-hyuk finds his fate inspiring. Not only is Gi-Hun's final act a noble one, but his sacrifice positively impacts the lives of multiple people around him. Even those annoying VIPs seem moved by his decision; it forces them to reflect (at least for a moment) on their own depravity, and for once none of them seem to have anything to say.

Kang No-eul especially is moved by Gi-Hun's choice. She's about to end her own life until she sees him sacrifice himself, and that's what inspires her to keep on living. Dong-hyuk noted that No-eul (whose name represents "dusk") is someone who has been stuck living with "deep sadness and guilt that she wasn't able to save her baby." She redeems herself by saving Player 246, but it's not until seeing Gi-hun's death that she's willing to rekindle hope that own her child might still be alive in North Korea.

"I wanted her to be someone who goes beyond what happens at dusk and once again begins to dream of a new day," Dong-hyuk said. He added: