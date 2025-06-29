Squid Game Season 3 Episode 5 Debunks A Major VIP Theory

This post contains spoilers for "Squid Game" season 3, episode 5, "○△□."

After season 2 of "Squid Game" premiered, one of the popular theories to emerge online concerned Player 100, aka Im Jeong-dae, played by Song Young-chang. The theory goes that Player 100, a deeply annoying and cynical old man who keeps pushing for the games to continue, is actually a VIP. (The VIPs, as season 3 reminds us, are the group of horrible, rich American guests who like to bet on the games each year.)

This would mean that Player 100 knows more about the games than he's let on, and it would help explain his callous attitude towards the loss of life around him. The twist would've also fleshed out his backstory, which involves him being over eight billion won in debt; it's hard to even owe that much money in the first place unless you had a lot of it to begin with.

The popularity of this theory has less to do with realism and more to do with the thematic implications of such a twist. A former VIP showing up in the games would indicate that not even these seemingly-untouchable jerks are safe from financial instability and exploitation. Thus, revealing 100 as a former member of that group would be a major complication to the show's existing wealth commentary, which has otherwise presented the 1% as being people who are correct to assume they can do anything without consequences.

The other "Secret VIP" fan theory concerns the perpetually nervous Player 125, aka Min-su, played by Lee Da-wit. Some fans believed that he, too, would be revealed as a secret VIP and that his nervous nature would turn out to be merely an act. The theory rests on the observation that Lee Da-wit's name is similar to the unseen actor who voiced the deer-masked VIP in season 1, but that seems like a standard coincidence to me. However, now that season 3 has arrived, we know for certain whether either of these theories holds water.