Jurassic World Rebirth Director Gareth Edwards Had One 'Secret Weapon' During Filming [Exclusive]

For a movie that came together as quickly as "Jurassic World Rebirth," it helps to have an ace up your sleeve to help keep things on the tracks. In many ways, Gareth Edwards is the perfect kind of director to bring in on a blockbuster like this, one that's heavy on visual effects, requires a dizzying sense of scale and awe, and takes direct inspiration from genre giants like Steven Spielberg. For the guy who helped put his stamp on franchises like "Godzilla" and "Star Wars" in recent years, well, taking the plunge into the "Jurassic" sandbox felt like the natural next step. Luckily, he didn't have to go it alone. In fact, he had the benefit of arguably the biggest creative force in the franchise outside of Spielberg himself.

The final results of "Rebirth" may not have lived up to the pre-release hype, as I wrote in my review for /Film here, but you can't say that Universal Pictures spared any expense. The studio brought back original screenwriter David Koepp to form the backbone of the story this time around, and his direct involvement — as opposed to his uncredited work on many of the sequels — certainly paid dividends. Edwards explained as much during a recent interview with /Film, the full and expanded version of which will be debuting on the site in the days ahead. It's not always a given that a screenwriter will actually be present and accounted for on set during the shoot, but Koepp was a major exception. Yet even on the days when he wasn't physically there, Edwards found a way (to use a "Jurassic Park"-ism) to take full advantage of the "Kimi," "War of the Worlds," and "Spider-Man" writer's talents.

According to Edwards, he kept Koepp on speed dial throughout production and ended up soliciting all sorts of punch-ups ... even minutes before filming various scenes.