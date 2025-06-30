Squid Game Season 3's Surprise Hollywood Cameo Explained By The Show's Creator

Step out of the alley and stop playing ddakji if you're not up to date on the entirety of "Squid Game," including the third and final season. Spoilers ahead!

Who else was surprised to see two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett pop up at the very end of "Squid Game," the South Korean sensation created by Hwang Dong-hyuk? If you've watched it, you know that Blanchett, known from everything from "Thor: Ragnarok" to "Tár," appears as the American "recruiter" who gets players involved in these deranged and dangerous games, seen in an alleyway forcing a poor soul to play a high-stakes game of ddakji (a Korean card game) and making pointed eye contact with the Front Man, Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun). According to Hwang, who spoke to TheWrap after the third and final season of "Squid Game" concluded on its exclusive home at Netflix, "The reason I had Cate Blanchett in that scene at the end, it came from a place where I just wanted an impactful ending. It wasn't anything to hint at a season 4 or anything like that," Hwang said. The writer and director also told Netflix's in-house publication Tudum that he hired Blanchett because, well, she's the best!

"We thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing. And as for why Cate Blanchett, she's just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn't love her? So we were very happy to have her appear. We needed someone who could dominate the screen with just one or two words, which is exactly what she did. If Gong Yoo is the Korean Recruiter, I thought she would be the perfect fit as the American Recruiter, bringing a short but gripping and impactful ending to the story."

Beyond that, Hwang reminded the outlet that, back in season 1, the show's odious VIPs — characters who travel the world to watch different versions of this harrowing torture, for whatever reason — said the "Korean version" of the games happens to be the most fun. "It has always been the premise that these games are happening in other parts of the world because 'Squid Game' symbolizes the extreme competitive system within late capitalism," Hwang clarified. "So it's not only about Korea." He then went on to say, once again, that Blanchett's mere presence doesn't necessarily mean she'll be part of a spin-off, even though her "Curious Case of Benjamin Button" director David Fincher is reportedly working on said spin-off that takes place in the United States.