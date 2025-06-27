Squid Game Season 3's Creepiest New Character Gives Twilight Vibes
Don't hide or seek if you haven't watched through episode 5, season 3 of "Squid Game" — spoilers lie ahead! You've been warned!
We all knew this was coming. After finding out that Kim Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri), also known as Player 222 in the titular games, was pregnant back in season 2, audiences likely knew this would be a huge plot point in season 3. True to form, the series gave audiences a huge shock when, in the season's third episode, Jun-hee gives birth in the middle of a dangerous game, during which players are split into two teams to play the children's game of hide and seek. The twist? Players in red vests are the "seekers," and they're carrying knives; if they don't kill at least one fellow player, they'll be eliminated from the game entirely. The ones in blue vests have to "hide" by escaping through different doors in the massive set, and the whole thing is just as bloody and awful as it sounds.
While she hides in a room with her friends and fellow blue vests Cho Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon) and Jang Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim), players 120 and 149, Jun-hee goes into labor, and Geum-ja helps her through the birthing process while Hyun-ju does her very best to guard them from any red vests. Hyun-ju is killed in the process and, during the game, Jun-hee disastrously injures her ankle, making her that much more vulnerable. Still, her baby girl is somehow born safely ... and the CGI baby we see is a nightmare straight out of the "Twilight" saga.
The Twilight saga famously featured a creepy CGI baby
Fans of the "Twilight" films know that, after Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) gives birth to her daughter Renesmee in 2012's "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2," we're treated to a similarly upsetting CGI baby after Bella survives her also-harrowing labor (unlike Jun-hee, she's not competing in games that could cost her her life, but she does receive a vampire C-section from her husband, Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen, and get turned into a vampire on the spot). To say that Renesmee (named for both of her grandmothers in one of the silliest portmanteaus in pop culture history) is giving "uncanny valley" would be accurate, just like Jun-hee's baby girl. I should remind everyone, though, that a doll was almost used for Renesmee, because the half-human, half-vampire child's main trait is growing up at an alarming rate. Apparently, though, that didn't quite work out.
"Chuckesmee was a giant misfire on all fronts," director Bill Condon told Entertainment Weekly when the film released, jokingly referring to the robot doll version of the character that was nearly used on screen. "Truly, it was one of the most grotesque things I've ever seen. It was a horror show! There was one shot where I call, 'Cut!' and suddenly she turns her head and mechanically stares right into the camera. It was incredibly disturbing."
Producer Wyck Godfrey expressed a similar sentiment to The Guardian while commemorating a box set of the films. "You're trying to create something that's otherworldly with Renesmee in the movie that has to be preternaturally intelligent yet still look like a baby, but actually look a little bit more mature than one would be at one-day-old. So we ended up pulling the thing out on the day and shooting it. The second you're holding it up you realize this is never going to work. No fake thing is ever going to do the trick. If you're Bella, you're looking at it going, 'I don't want that thing. Put it back!'"
I guess we should count our lucky stars that "Squid Game" just went with a freaky-deaky CGI baby instead of a deformed doll, right?
Jun-hee's baby faces a terrible fate in Squid Game season 3
While Bella and Edward's weird baby gets to grow up into an actual child played by Mackenzie Foy, Jun-hee's newborn baby is born in the middle of life-or-death games, giving her a pretty bleak outlook right from the start. After wrapping up hide and seek, the players head towards their next game, and Jun-hee asks Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the previous game's winner who returned to try and bring down the entire organization in season 2, to help her with the baby. He delivers a touching speech about his own daughter that makes it quite clear that he feels sympathetic to her plight.
The next game is jump rope, and between Jun-hee's hurt ankle and her newborn, she's unable to participate in any way. Gi-hun brings her baby across the narrow pathway successfully and tells her that he'll return to help Jun-hee, but she looks more and more hopeless as the game continues, particularly when other players start blocking the pathway and shoving others to their death. Between Gi-hun and Jun-hee's boyfriend — and the baby's father, Lee Myung-gi (Im Si-wan) — they can't help Jun-hee, and she doesn't even try to compete but simply falls to her death in the caverns below the pathway.
Jun-hee's baby ultimately takes up her mother's number and becomes player 222, so it's safe to say that, while she's giving major Renesmee vibes, her story will likely turn out very differently.
"Squid Game" is streaming on Netflix now.