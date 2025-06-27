Squid Game Season 3's Creepiest New Character Gives Twilight Vibes

Fans of the "Twilight" films know that, after Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) gives birth to her daughter Renesmee in 2012's "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2," we're treated to a similarly upsetting CGI baby after Bella survives her also-harrowing labor (unlike Jun-hee, she's not competing in games that could cost her her life, but she does receive a vampire C-section from her husband, Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen, and get turned into a vampire on the spot). To say that Renesmee (named for both of her grandmothers in one of the silliest portmanteaus in pop culture history) is giving "uncanny valley" would be accurate, just like Jun-hee's baby girl. I should remind everyone, though, that a doll was almost used for Renesmee, because the half-human, half-vampire child's main trait is growing up at an alarming rate. Apparently, though, that didn't quite work out.

"Chuckesmee was a giant misfire on all fronts," director Bill Condon told Entertainment Weekly when the film released, jokingly referring to the robot doll version of the character that was nearly used on screen. "Truly, it was one of the most grotesque things I've ever seen. It was a horror show! There was one shot where I call, 'Cut!' and suddenly she turns her head and mechanically stares right into the camera. It was incredibly disturbing."

Producer Wyck Godfrey expressed a similar sentiment to The Guardian while commemorating a box set of the films. "You're trying to create something that's otherworldly with Renesmee in the movie that has to be preternaturally intelligent yet still look like a baby, but actually look a little bit more mature than one would be at one-day-old. So we ended up pulling the thing out on the day and shooting it. The second you're holding it up you realize this is never going to work. No fake thing is ever going to do the trick. If you're Bella, you're looking at it going, 'I don't want that thing. Put it back!'"

I guess we should count our lucky stars that "Squid Game" just went with a freaky-deaky CGI baby instead of a deformed doll, right?