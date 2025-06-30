Every Season Of Squid Game, Ranked

This post contains spoilers for "Squid Game" seasons 1-3

That's it, then. Game over. One of Netflix's most groundbreaking flagship shows has come to an end, with "Squid Game" season 3 being the final chapter (maybe). It's been a wild ride filled with compelling characters, jaw-dropping twists, and brutal games, but now that "Squid Game" is complete, it's time to look at the scoreboard and rank all three seasons.

It feels safe to say that not since "Stranger Things" has a Netflix show gripped the world as powerfully as Hwang Dong-hyuk's chilling battle royale series, where the good turned bad, and the bad turned even worse. Thankfully, along the way, it made a well-deserved star out of the show's MVP, Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, and a few other supporting talents that unfortunately didn't see the final round.

Some of highlights of "Squid Game" haven't even involved our favorite last man standing. There was a mother-son duo that broke hearts, criminals that had no issue in making and breaking alliances, and Marvel-obsessed drug addicts that not even death could stop from one last appearance. Now, after careful assessment and picking apart some of the best plays in the series, we've settled on which was the best season of "Squid Game." Unfortunately, like many trilogies, it's the final chapter that didn't play quite as well as the rest.