Squid Game Season 2 Mirrors Netflix's Reality Series With Two Of Its New Players

Note: there are no spoiler details for "Squid Game" season 2 in this post, just information Netflix has already made public ahead of the premiere. Still, if you've managed to avoid all of that and want to watch the new season completely fresh, maybe turn back now!

Netflix's massive South Korean hit series "Squid Game" is back for its second season, and fans should expect a lot of new faces. Only four characters from the first season will reappear in the second, meaning there will be a whole new mess of players to get to know, love, and grieve over the course of this season's games. Among them are a mother and son, Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun) and Geum-ja (Kang Ae-sim), who end up playing the games together by accident after both characters independently sign up in order to pay off Yong-sik's significant gambling debts.

By including a mother and son duo in "Squid Game," the series is (perhaps coincidentally) mirroring its absolutely tone deaf game show spin-off reality series, "Squid Game: The Challenge." On that series, players who were eliminated were simply sent home instead of being executed, which made the competition a little lower stakes but also significantly less immoral, and mother and son Leann Wilcox Plutnicki and Trey Plutnicki did quite well for themselves, both making it past the halfway point. Leann was unfortunately eliminated in episode six during the "Marbles" game, while Trey was eliminated during episode seven's "Glass Bridge," but they seemed to have a pretty good time overall. Somehow, I get the feeling that's not going to be the case for the fictional mother-son duo and Yong-sik and Geum-ja are in for a seriously bad time.