How Much The White Lotus Cast Members Get Paid

Goldman pointed out that the $40,000 number is modest compared to what other actors are paid, especially for HBO. For a snapshot comparison, by season 4 of "Sex and the City," Sarah Jessica Parker was making $3.2 million per episode, Zendaya secured $1 million per episode for "Euphoria," and the ensemble cast of "Succession" were paid between $300,000 and $350,000 per episode. Here's what Jason Isaacs had to say about the figure he and his fellow "White Lotus" cast members made:

"That's absolutely true. Generally actors don't talk about pay in public because it's ridiculously disproportionate to what we do — putting on makeup and funny voices — and just upsets the public. But compared to what people normally get paid for big television shows, that's a very low price. But the fact is, we would have paid to be in it. We probably would have given a body part."

During filming, the actors stay at the luxury hotels where they're shooting, often with their spouses or family members. They soak up all the sun and fun in between work. Isaacs and the ensemble got to enjoy all the stunning parts of Thailand — crystal-clear waters, bustling cities, and sweeping mountains. Producer David Bernad has called life on the "White Lotus" set an "adult summer camp." Meanwhile, as Isaacs described in an interview with The Guardian, "It's a kind of crucible, a five-star gilded cage. There's no question that sometimes it is absolutely fabulous, and sometimes it's Lord of the Flies." Any cut "The White Lotus" actors take in pay, they make up for with a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Starring in an HBO hit is just a perk.