How Much The White Lotus Cast Members Get Paid
Every season of HBO's "The White Lotus" tells a new story about the luxurious yet scandalous lives of the rich and the disillusionment of the lower-class workers who wait on them hand and foot. In the mystical third season of "The White Lotus," Jason Isaacs' character Timothy Ratliff feels like an anvil has dropped on him when he learns his assets have been frozen after being investigated by the FBI for money laundering. He spends the entire vacation either sweating over the possibility of a phone call from his colleagues or contemplating taking his own life (and killing his entire family).
Despite exploring themes like privilege, colonialism, spirituality, and sex across its first three seasons, the main focus of Mike White's not-quite-anthology series "The White Lotus" has always been money, so it's no surprise that Vulture interviewer Andrew Goldman asked Jason Isaacs about the actor's salary, noting he'd heard each main cast member earned $40,000 an episode. Isaacs was a bit caught off guard by the question, but happy to elaborate on the reason for this pay scale.
The cast gets paid in five figures and a tropical vacation
Goldman pointed out that the $40,000 number is modest compared to what other actors are paid, especially for HBO. For a snapshot comparison, by season 4 of "Sex and the City," Sarah Jessica Parker was making $3.2 million per episode, Zendaya secured $1 million per episode for "Euphoria," and the ensemble cast of "Succession" were paid between $300,000 and $350,000 per episode. Here's what Jason Isaacs had to say about the figure he and his fellow "White Lotus" cast members made:
"That's absolutely true. Generally actors don't talk about pay in public because it's ridiculously disproportionate to what we do — putting on makeup and funny voices — and just upsets the public. But compared to what people normally get paid for big television shows, that's a very low price. But the fact is, we would have paid to be in it. We probably would have given a body part."
During filming, the actors stay at the luxury hotels where they're shooting, often with their spouses or family members. They soak up all the sun and fun in between work. Isaacs and the ensemble got to enjoy all the stunning parts of Thailand — crystal-clear waters, bustling cities, and sweeping mountains. Producer David Bernad has called life on the "White Lotus" set an "adult summer camp." Meanwhile, as Isaacs described in an interview with The Guardian, "It's a kind of crucible, a five-star gilded cage. There's no question that sometimes it is absolutely fabulous, and sometimes it's Lord of the Flies." Any cut "The White Lotus" actors take in pay, they make up for with a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Starring in an HBO hit is just a perk.