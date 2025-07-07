Brad Pitt Turned Down A Massive Franchise To Star In A Mediocre Spy Movie

To some a purveyor of schlocky spectacle, to others a consummate showman, Tony Scott directed some of the most propulsive and engaging action movies ever made. While "True Romance" always gets a mention, Scott's best film, and John David Washington's favorite Denzel Washington movie, was arguably "Man of Fire," which saw Denzel in one of his greatest action hero roles prior to leading the "Equalizer" franchise. 2001's "Spy Game," on the other hand, might not be remembered as the director's finest moment, but it certainly wasn't his worst. In fact, it seemed to define Scott more clearly than any other of his movies, in the sense that Michael Frost Beckner and David Arata's script was bonkers but somehow Scott made the final product watchable — a testament to the fact that style, rather than being the antithesis of substance, can often be its own kind of substance.

The film starred Robert Redford as Nathan Muir, a CIA agent on the brink of retirement when he learns his protégé, Tom Bishop (Brad Pitt), is being held captive in China on a charge of espionage. Muir hasn't seen Bishop for some time, having fallen out with his former mentee years earlier. But as memories of their time together come flooding back, Muir decides to embark on a mission to free Bishop.

Pitt, who'd starred in Redford's 1992 period drama "A River Runs Through It," evidently accepted the role of Bishop instead of committing to "The Bourne Identity," which of course looks crazy in hindsight, but there was no guarantee at the time that the Bourne saga would become the massive hit it did, and Pitt had been discussed as a golden boy in Hollywood in similar terms to Redford in his younger days, so there was a certain poetry in the two of them teaming up on screen. Still, it had to hurt a little to see how Matt Damon's franchise took off while "Spy Game" received middling reviews (the movie stands at 64% on Rotten Tomatoes) and made just $143 million on a $115 million budget. "The Bourne Identity," on the other hand, stands at a muscular 84% and made $214 million on a $60 million budget — to say nothing of the franchise it launched. Still, at least Pitt can say he didn't pass on "The Matrix" ... wait, scratch that — he did.