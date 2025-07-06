Game Of Thrones Actor Kit Harington Starred In One Of HBO's Best Comedies

Last year everyone was talking about how "Challengers" was the best movie ever made about a tennis match, but little did they know HBO had already beaten that film to the punch. The 50-minute long HBO comedy special "7 Days in Hell" had the same basic structure: It showed us the main event of an intense tennis match, and it jumped back and forth through time to explain why the match was so important. "7 Days in Hell" even managed to outdo "Challengers" in the bisexual representation department. "Challengers" could only imply that a threesome happened at the end, but "7 Days in Hell" actually showed it.

It's strange how overlooked "7 Days in Hell" is these days, because the cast was star-studded. Not only was Andy Samberg starring as the fictional cocaine-addicted "Bad Boy of Tennis," Aaron Williams, but there was also Kit Harington as the young and simple-minded tennis prodigy Charles Poole.

This was a surprising role for Harington at the time. In 2015 he was best known for playing the very serious Jon Snow from "Game of Thrones," someone who would stoically fight wildlings and white walkers while grieving over his tragic love life. Jon Snow was always brooding over something, which makes sense, given that by season 5 he knew he had the fate of the world on his shoulders. Harrington fans were so used to him being dead serious, they weren't expecting a role where he got to play silly.