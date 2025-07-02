Why Clayne Crawford's Martin Riggs Left Lethal Weapon

Broadcast TV has seen a surge in recent years. As streaming splinters the viewership of the United States even more, the good old broadcast model has been waiting in the wings to deliver some acceptable programming that's bringing more people on-board than ever before. But what makes a broadcast TV winner in the digital age? Is it banking on an old property that everyone loved about 30-40 years ago, or is there more to it than that? For Clayne Crawford, he definitely fell into that second camp, and audiences agreed with him on that point, or at least they did when it came to "Lethal Weapon" on Fox. The actor's disagreements with how the project was formatted played a massive role in his eventual exit from the well-liked TV procedural, and the behind-the-scenes details are fascinating.

First things first, "Lethal Weapon" was a TV series reboot of the popular Mel Gibson and Danny Glover movie franchise. Crawford starred as Martin Riggs alongside a charming Damon Wayans as Roger Murtaugh, and the show ran from 2016-2019. As far as buddy cop action-comedies go on TV, "Lethal Weapon" was a crowd-pleaser that benefitted from its association with the aforementioned films starring those massive actors, and it would've been easy to imagine the series running for much longer if creative differences hadn't doomed it to an early end.

It was season 2 that saw Crawford's Riggs written off the show, at which point Seann William Scott was brought in to replace him as a new character. However, the fans didn't exactly love seeing one of the show's familiar faces depart, which led to a drop-off in ratings. But, maybe more interestingly, there was a core struggle going on behind the scenes on "Lethal Weapon" that sped the series' demise up by at least a couple seasons. Eventually, Crawford would go on to make some of his displeasure public despite his mostly warm departure from the show. Looking back on that period, a split just made sense for both sides. Be that as it may, the concerns that Crawford has voiced in some interviews have made fans lament what could have been if the shake-up in season 3 never happened.