Why Fox Canceled Lethal Weapon After Three Seasons

Across four movies released over the course of more than a decade, "Lethal Weapon" cemented itself as a consistent and wildly entertaining franchise. In fact, despite Mel Gibson's issues over the years, there is still talk of a possible "Lethal Weapon 5" to this day. Whether or not that happens is another topic altogether, but in light of the continued popularity of the movies, it's perhaps not surprising that Fox brought Riggs and Murtaugh to the small screen beginning in 2016 with a "Lethal Weapon" TV series.

Starring Clayne Crawford as Martin Riggs and Damon Wayans as Roger Murtaugh, the show was a hit out of the gate for Fox, only for the network to cancel the series after three seasons in 2019. As Variety reported at the time, that was at least in part due to a pretty steep ratings decline. Season 3 had brought in just over 3 million total viewers per episode, a major drop from season 2 (which averaged just over 4 million). Season 1, meanwhile, had averaged 6.5 million total viewers, so the show was absolutely on the wrong track.

However, it was far more complicated than a simple ratings issue. Crawford was fired from "Lethal Weapon" after the show's second season, for one. The actor allegedly created a hostile work environment and had received complaints of emotional abuse. It was all very complicated and messy, with both sides having a lot to say about what went down and how it all shook out. Crawford, at the time, did apologize for his actions, saying the following: