Lethal Weapon 5 May Be Happening With An Unexpected Director

Just for some perspective, Danny Glover was only 40 years old when he delivered the classic line as Roger Murtaugh in the original "Lethal Weapon," "I'm too old for this s**t." That was in 1987 and, well, here we are all these years later as the buddy-cop franchise just refuses to go silently into that good night. We've received three sequels over the years with varying degrees of diminishing returns (as /Film's Chris Evangelista laid out in his ranking, the fourth film ended things on a bit of a sour note.) This latest update, however, might just have you wishing that it did end up retiring for good.

Rumors of "Lethal Weapon 5" have been swirling around for decades — at one point, the original creative trio of Glover, Mel Gibson, and director Richard Donner were eager to take a crack at a fifth film back in 2017. By the next year, Donner had indicated that the project was dead in the water. Last we heard, though, franchise producer Dan Lin indicated in 2020 that the wheels were back in motion to deliver at least one last hurrah for Murtaugh and Gibson's Martin Riggs. There have been all sorts of reasons why this has never actually come together at this point, from Donner's passing in 2021 to the awfully hard-to-forget fact that Gibson is still persona non grata in many circles, stemming from his infamously racist comments and anti-Semitic tirade back in 2006.

Despite all that, a new update seemingly confirms that "Lethal Weapon 5" is happening ... with none other than Gibson slated to direct.