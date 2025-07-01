Why Jimmy Fallon Left SNL

Jimmy Fallon served six years at "Saturday Night Live," and although he got plenty of flak for breaking too often in his sketches, he was still a popular member of the cast. He was a more family-friendly version of Pete Davidson, in that he had the It factor that drew in audiences despite the other cast members being stronger performers. He could've gone on for seven seasons if he wanted to, possibly even eight or nine.

Instead Fallon left at the end of season 29 in May 2004. He left for reasons similar to Will Ferrell or Adam Sandler before him: to be the leading man of his own movies, not just an ensemble player in a 10+ person cast. As Fallon mentioend to Entertainment Weekly at the time, he was getting a lot of movie offers as a result of his popularity on "SNL," but the demanding "SNL" production schedule meant Fallon couldn't commit to as many of those offers as he'd have liked.

After Fallon left, we saw a string of promising comedic movies with Fallon as the leading man. The big one was "Fever Pitch," a romantic comedy where he starred alongside Drew Barrymore. The movie was supposed to cement Fallon as serious leading man material, but the reviews were mixed and the box office returns were underwhelming. He also starred in the action-comedy film "Taxi" alongside Queen Latifah, and that one was a clearer failure. One critic for the Hollywood Reporter wrote, "This thoroughly repetitive, ill conceived and poorly executed effort — with an emphasis on the word 'effort' — defeats these two talented people more often than not."

As the 2000s went along and Fallon failed to get a clear-cut hit movie on his résumé, it started to seem like leaving "SNL" was a mistake. Maybe he should've stayed on for another year or two, fans argued. Maybe his time in the spotlight was over. But thanks to his strong relationship with "SNL" showrunner Lorne Michaels, his career wasn't finished yet.