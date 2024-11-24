Drew Barrymore's Career Came Full Circle With A Certain Stephen King Cameo

Peter and Bobby Farrelly's 2005 romantic comedy "Fever Pitch," based on the Nick Hornby novel, was about the relationship travails of a level-headed businesswoman named Lindsey (Drew Barrymore) as she attempted to date a funny and charming schoolteacher named Ben (Jimmy Fallon). Ben admits early in their courtship that he is a fan of the Boston Red Sox. Nay, not just a fan, but an embarrassingly devoted superfan who attends all their games. Lindsey doesn't know much about baseball, and she has to accept that, if she wants to keep seeing Ben, she'll have to attend many, many baseball games with him. She'll also have to follow his emotional ups and downs as his favorite team wins or loses.

Curiously, Hornby's original book wasn't about a baseball team, but Arsenal, an English football club. The title "Fever Pitch" makes more sense with baseball.

"Fever Pitch" was fine, and nothing more. It's affable and warm and not terribly deep. Fallon is serviceably funny, while Barrymore is 5'4" column of sunshine that could have on-screen chemistry with a tree stump. The film has a 66% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 194 reviews), and made just over $50 million at the box office.

"Fever Pitch" did, however, orchestrate a curious reunion of sorts. As it so happens, author Stephen King is an enormous Boston Red Sox fan, so the Farrelly Brothers recruited him for a cameo appearance. In one quick scene, King, playing himself, can be seen wearing his Red Sox jersey and throwing out the first pitch for a notable game.

King and Barrymore don't directly interact, but fans of horror movies may recall that the actor got her start in two notable Stephen King adaptations: "Firestarter" in 1984 and "Cat's Eye" in 1985.