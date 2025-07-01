Transformers 3 Remodeled Megatron After Steven Spielberg's First Movie Villain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Steven Spielberg's filmography as a director is long, but his resume as a producer is gargantuan (and definitely not as quality-consistent as his directing career). Case in point: He has executive produced all of the modern "Transformers" films, and recruited Michael Bay to direct the first one. Those movies are definitely more Bay, less 'Berg, but flashes of Spielberg's influence do show up.

The first "Transformers" film, especially, structures itself like "Jaws" and "Jurassic Park" (i.e. holding off on the spectacle in the first half). The heart of that film pulls from Spielberg's playbook as well, depicting an "E.T."-like friendship between Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) and the Autobot Bumblebee.

"Transformers" wasn't the first time Spielberg was involved with a story all about evil cars. Spielberg's first widely-released feature film, 1971's "Duel," featured a menacing truck, yet it took until "Transformers" 3, 2011's "Dark of the Moon," for that to get an homage in the franchise.

Decepticon leader and villain Megatron (Hugo Weaving) takes quite a beating at the end of "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen." Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) rips off Megatron's right arm and then blasts Megatron's face with the villain's own fusion cannon. It would've been easy for the next movie to forget about this. ("Forget" is what most everyone wants to do when it comes to the abominable "Revenge of the Fallen.") "Megatron retreats to lick his wounds, comes back next week" is how every episode of the original "Transformers" cartoon played out, but it doesn't here.

In a surprising bit of continuity for films that usually never cared about that, Megatron has a new look in "Dark of the Moon" and it's not a pretty one. He still has an enormous gash in his head above his right eye; he's taken to wearing a rag as a hood to cover the wound, but when he lowers the hood, you can see parts of his brain. ("Transformers" often gets away with violence/gore like this since the characters are robots.) Megatron's severed arm has also been replaced with a different, more humanoid model, creating asymmetry with his pincer-like left hand.

There are movie references scattered all across Megatron's new body. His new hand resembles Freddy Krueger's clawed glove. His shotgun and vehicle mode, a rusty, beaten-down tanker truck, suggest George Miller's "The Road Warrior" — and the truck looks right out of "Duel," too.