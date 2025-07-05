Every Game In Squid Game Season 3 Ranked

Fans knew that it was coming, but they sure weren't ready for the version they'd be getting.

There was never any real doubt that "Squid Game" season 3 would end with the titular game, just like season 1 did. Still, when episode 5 ("Circle Triangle Square") rolls out three towering pillars that imitate the circle-triangle-square shape of a Squid Game playing field (and the game's logo), it's clear that the show has come up with a particularly inventive twist on the theme. This, of course, is a necessity: While the final game of season 1 was a one-on-one battle between Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo), this time there are no less than nine players (including the new Player 222, a baby). With the majority of the finalists already allied, the show was bound to introduce an extra element in order to prevent them from easily dispatching Gi-hun, the baby, and the timid Min-su (Lee David).

Sky Squid Game starts with the players on top of the square pillar, and they have to eliminate at least one person per pillar in order to win the game. However, Gi-hun is not playing along with the baby-killing majority vote, and unless the allies can convince him to let go of the baby, one of them will have to be sacrificed as well in order to win the game. What follows is "Squid Game" in a nutshell: a look into several different survival tactics, politicizing, betrayals, and unexpected twists. It's an exciting, edge-of-the-seat event that manages to capture the spirit of both Squid Game the game and "Squid Game" the show, set on arguably the most visually imposing arena in the show's history. Here's hoping that at least one of the inevitable "Squid Game" spin-offs will reveal just who designs and builds this stuff.