Squid Game's Creator Has A Perfect Idea For A Spin-Off Series

Hwang Dong-hyuk's "Squid Game" will soon come to an end with its third and final season, which promises to up the gruesomeness like never before. As you might already know, season 2 puts Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) through the ringer again, pitting him against even more messed-up game rounds and a particularly conniving wolf in sheep's clothing. This season notoriously ended on a nail-biting cliffhanger, paving the path for season 3's climactic end to the mega-popular saga on Netflix. However, it seems like Hwang already has plans to turn "Squid Game" into a potentially sprawling franchise.

Before we talk about these ideas for a spin-off, let's dive into the far-reaching global influence that this Netflix smash hit holds. It's not difficult to gauge why such a well-written show critiquing capitalism (that expertly balances thrills with emotional depth) made such a tangible impact across the world. After all, a character-driven battle royale that gradually peels back the layers surrounding the complex evil funding these games makes for good television.

Regrettably, Netflix (unsurprisingly) ended up glamorizing the very ideas that the show vehemently critiques, leading to the existence of the baffling reality competition series, "Squid Game: The Challenge." Now, this is really bleak stuff, made doubly worse by the fact that the contestations had to contend with inhumane conditions on set, with some requiring serious medical attention. To think that a series that firmly challenges our eroding sense of empathy (created by a cruel capitalist economy) was unironically recreated for unchecked profit is ghoulish beyond measure. This is reason enough to give us pause and ponder whether the true intent of "Squid Game" has been drowned out by the loud cacophony of the numbers game and a constant need to shock audiences.

Nevertheless, Hwang's ideas for a spin-off are worth exploring, so let's take a look at these potential future storylines.