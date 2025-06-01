Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Reveals The Gruesome Finale Of Netflix's Biggest Show

The new trailer touches many of the same points as the first "Squid Game" season 3 teaser already, well, teased. Since both the ongoing game and "Squid Game" itself are ending with season 3, the games are getting more and more dangerous. What's more, it's increasingly clear that no matter how many pastel colors and cutesy music the Front Man and the guards roll out, what little was left from the illusion of cordiality between the players and the people running the game has gone the way of the dodo after the armed rebellion at the end of "Squid Game" season 2.

On top of all this, the games themselves are more dangerous and brutal than ever before. Creepy vending machines separate players in a setup to tragic loved one-versus-loved one situations that "Squid Game" has already proved many times over it excels at. Wi Ha-joon's disgraced super cop Hwang Jun-ho seems to draw closer to the main plot, and will likely have to deal with the treacherous Captain Park (Oh Dal-su) at some point. Oh, and we'll even get some more of that awesome bad American acting, courtesy of the returning VIPs. It remains to be seen who — if anyone — walks out of the game's ruins as the victor when the season ends, but "Squid Game" certainly intends to go out with a bang.

"Squid Game" season 3 releases June 27, 2025, on Netflix.