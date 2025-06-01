Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Reveals The Gruesome Finale Of Netflix's Biggest Show
"Squid Game" is nearing its conclusion, and the new season 3 trailer that was released as part of Netflix's TUDUM event on May 31 allows us a glimpse of things to come. Season 2 turned what used to be a nail-biter of a thriller where absolutely anyone can die into a bloody game of dueling philosophies. With season 1 Squid Game winner and overarching protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) representing a fundamental belief in mankind's goodness and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) championing nihilism, there's more at stake than ever ... but the Squid Game is still chugging on, so all the playground games and cutesy death traps that play such a big part in the show's allure are still there, as well.
Since "Squid Game" season 2 ended well before the current game itself, there's still a lot at stake — and since we've had plenty of time to get to know the survivors of the sophomore season, the many deaths season 3 will bring are likely going to hurt more than ever before. Fans of the series should brace themselves, because as the new trailer shows, "Squid Game" season 3 is going to be one gruesome series finale.
Squid Game season 3 ends the deadly game in a deadly way
The new trailer touches many of the same points as the first "Squid Game" season 3 teaser already, well, teased. Since both the ongoing game and "Squid Game" itself are ending with season 3, the games are getting more and more dangerous. What's more, it's increasingly clear that no matter how many pastel colors and cutesy music the Front Man and the guards roll out, what little was left from the illusion of cordiality between the players and the people running the game has gone the way of the dodo after the armed rebellion at the end of "Squid Game" season 2.
On top of all this, the games themselves are more dangerous and brutal than ever before. Creepy vending machines separate players in a setup to tragic loved one-versus-loved one situations that "Squid Game" has already proved many times over it excels at. Wi Ha-joon's disgraced super cop Hwang Jun-ho seems to draw closer to the main plot, and will likely have to deal with the treacherous Captain Park (Oh Dal-su) at some point. Oh, and we'll even get some more of that awesome bad American acting, courtesy of the returning VIPs. It remains to be seen who — if anyone — walks out of the game's ruins as the victor when the season ends, but "Squid Game" certainly intends to go out with a bang.
"Squid Game" season 3 releases June 27, 2025, on Netflix.