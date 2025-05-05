Squid Game Season 3 Trailer: Prepare For Some Emotional Pain In The Final Games

Netflix's "Squid Game" will conclude with season 3, putting an end to one of the streaming platform's biggest international success stories. Since season 2 was both exciting and underwhelming, the third and final installment of the Korean smash hit survival drama is facing no shortage of expectations to end the series on a positive and adequately thrilling note.

"Squid Game" season 2 certainly left no shortage of opportunities to do so, either. The aftermath of Seong Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) failed rebellion will no doubt put the surviving contestants through an even bigger physical and emotional wringer than anything the series has shown us before — as teased by the weird "Squid Game" season 2 post-credits scene, which introduces a version of the infamous Red Light, Green Light game that features two gigantic, motion-detecting robot dolls.

Gi-hun's increasingly personal animosity with the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) has turned this particular installment of the Squid Game into a philosophical struggle over the souls of humanity. Will Gi-hun's message of humankind's inherent morality win over the Front Man's nihilistic worldview? Or will the few rays of hope the show has provided perish with the protagonist? The first teaser trailer for "Squid Game" season 3 offers no conclusive answers ... but it does confirm that the stakes are higher than ever.

