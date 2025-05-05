Squid Game Season 3 Trailer: Prepare For Some Emotional Pain In The Final Games
Netflix's "Squid Game" will conclude with season 3, putting an end to one of the streaming platform's biggest international success stories. Since season 2 was both exciting and underwhelming, the third and final installment of the Korean smash hit survival drama is facing no shortage of expectations to end the series on a positive and adequately thrilling note.
"Squid Game" season 2 certainly left no shortage of opportunities to do so, either. The aftermath of Seong Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) failed rebellion will no doubt put the surviving contestants through an even bigger physical and emotional wringer than anything the series has shown us before — as teased by the weird "Squid Game" season 2 post-credits scene, which introduces a version of the infamous Red Light, Green Light game that features two gigantic, motion-detecting robot dolls.
Gi-hun's increasingly personal animosity with the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) has turned this particular installment of the Squid Game into a philosophical struggle over the souls of humanity. Will Gi-hun's message of humankind's inherent morality win over the Front Man's nihilistic worldview? Or will the few rays of hope the show has provided perish with the protagonist? The first teaser trailer for "Squid Game" season 3 offers no conclusive answers ... but it does confirm that the stakes are higher than ever.
Squid Game's adorable mother-son duo face a terrible choice
What better way to quell another uprising than by making the rebels turn on one another? That's especially easy to do in "Squid Game," where the players are inevitably pitted against each other until their numbers are whittled down to a single surviving victor. One of the games teased in the season 3 trailer (probably the next game, based on how many surviving players there still are) sees players issued either a red or a blue ball, dividing them into teams.
Landing on opposite teams are two fan-favorite characters: fierce, doting mother Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim) and her hapless gambling-addicted failson Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun). The duo seemed doomed to a heartbreaking conclusion from the start, but this trailer suggests the worst possible scenario: that one of them will end up actively causing the other's death.
That's not the only big tease in the "Squid Game" season 3 trailer. It ends with the sound of a baby crying, promising a resolution to Kang No-eul's (Park Gyu-young) search for her lost daughter. Will it be a happy resolution? Well, this is "Squid Game," so the odds aren't great. Fortunately, the wait to find out isn't much longer.
"Squid Game" season 3 releases June 27, 2025, on Netflix.