15 Major Box Office Flops That Need A Remake

Some say Hollywood is in the business of making money, but it'd be more accurate to say the movie industry is focused on not losing money. With a serious addiction to risk aversion, movie executives prefer to repeat a "sure thing" (or as close as you can get in showbiz) versus trying something slightly different, lest they lose their keys to the C-Suite and their spot at Spago. Thus, the endless streams of sequels, spinoffs, reboots, and remakes. Hey, if it made money once, surely it'll make money a second time. And a third. And a 33rd...

In this filmmaking climate, any studio executive who would greenlight a remake of a box office bomb would probably have their head examined (and definitely get their a$$ fired). But really, these are the kind of movies that are ripe for remakes. Why remake a great movie like "The Magnificent Seven" (2016) when a wonderful version (the 1960 original) already exists, right? Sure, some bombs were downright dreadful and deserved to die (e.g. "Hudson Hawk"), but I'm not talking about those, nor am I looking at flops that are now considered masterpieces (e.g. "Blade Runner"). No, instead we're looking at 15 major box office flops that are actually pretty good, but for whatever reason failed to connect. I believe these stories deserve a second chance at success.