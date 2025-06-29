Why The Jurassic Park Comics Are Almost Impossible To Read Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few franchises in the history of major multimedia franchises that can rival that of "Jurassic Park." What started as a brilliant novel from best-selling author Michael Crichton gave way to one of the most important blockbuster movies ever made. As of this writing, the "Jurassic" movies have grossed $6 billion at the box office alone – and counting. That's just the tip of the iceberg though, as the franchise also includes animated TV shows, theme park attractions, merchandise and, for a time, comic books.

At the height of "Jurassic Park" fever, after Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic hit theaters and became the biggest movie ever up to that point, Universal began unleashing a string of tie-in products into the marketplace. That included several comic book series from Topps Comics. It all started with a four-issue adaptation of the movie itself, which then gave way to several other series that would hit shelves throughout most of the '90s. Unfortunately, unless you were lucky enough to get your hands on those comics back in the day and have held onto them, they are damn near impossible to read today. So, why is that exactly?

It's not a question with a simple answer, but the short version is that the publishers who handled all of the "Jurassic Park" comics are either no longer in business and/or no longer have the license for the franchise. This is also why certain franchise-based video games sometimes can't be sold through digital marketplaces. Those companies are granted a license by the rights holders, but once that license expires or is revoked, things get complicated.

That's why the only (legal) way to read any of the "Jurassic Park" comics is to find outrageously overpriced physical copies on Amazon or eBay. They are not available to buy on any digital storefronts. They might as well be extinct.